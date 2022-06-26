Opposition leaders to hold meeting tomorrow for Presidential elections: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Opposition leaders will hold a meeting on Monday in Parliament annexe for Presidential elections, sources said.

It may be noted that the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to file his nomination for the presidential election tomorrow.

"Opposition leaders to hold a meeting at 11:30 am tomorrow, June 27, in Parliament annexe building for the Presidential elections," sources said.

The Presidential elections will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.



Pointing out that India is currently going through extremely difficult times, Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha promises to raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women and all marginalised sections of society if he wins the election.

In a letter to Opposition parties on Friday, Sinha thanked them for choosing him unanimously as their common presidential candidate and assured them that he will conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Constitution.

"I am overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude towards you and leaders of all the Opposition parties for choosing me unanimously as your common candidate to contest the Presidential Election, to be held on July 18, 2022. I thank you for the trust and confidence they have reposed in me. I assure you -- and the People of India --- that, if elected, I shall conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Indian Constitution. In particular, as the Custodian of the Constitution, I shall not allow the light of democracy and secularism to be dimmed by the executive," Sinha said in a letter.



He said that he will do his utmost to ensure that the majesty of the Indian Parliament remains safe from attacks by the forces of authoritarianism.

"I shall not allow the independence and integrity of democratic institutions to be weaponised against political opponents, as is happening now. I shall do my utmost to ensure that the majesty of the Indian Parliament remains safe from attacks by the forces of authoritarianism. I shall not allow the ongoing assaults on the Federal Structure of the Constitution, whereby the government is attempting to rob the state governments of their legitimate rights and powers," he said.

Sinha on Friday reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking their support for the July 18 elections. Sinha was earlier with the BJP but he left the party in 2018. Sinha also reached out to veteran BJP leader LK Advani.



From the opposition, Sinha also dialled Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the support of his party - Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is reportedly leaning towards NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu who comes from the Santhal tribal community.



Two days ago, the Centre has provided the Opposition's presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, with 'Z' category armed security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The former Union Minister was announced as the Opposition's presidential candidate on June 21.

After Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, refused to contest the elections, Sinha's name suddenly came into the limelight. (ANI)

