Opposition leaders urge President to advise the government to withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to advise the government to immediately withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act and form a commission of inquiry to ensure that those responsible for violence during protests "in whatever form" were brought to book.

The leaders from about 13 parties, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, submitted a memorandum to the president which said the Citizenship Amendment Act was divisive and its passage does not augur well for the future of democracy in India.

They accused the police of police entering Jamia Millia Islamia University without authorization and brutally attacking innocent students

"The fact that the government has not paid heed to the advice of experts consulted between 2016 and 2019 is proof of the intent of the government to further a divisive agenda which will tear apart the inclusive character of our Republic," the memorandum said.

The opposition leaders said that "widespread protests across the country against this enactment is a proof of the fear that has spread in the minds of common people".

"This government's divide and rule policy and its blatantly divisive agenda has disturbed the peace and harmony throughout the country," the memorandum said.

The parties said there were credible reports that some young men and women have lost their lives during the course of such protests. "Several hundred persons have been arrested. Several articles have appeared in the media about incidents of violence against peaceful protesters" they said.

"In New Delhi, police entered Jamia Milia Islamia University on December 15 without authorization and brutally attacked innocent students who were not even part of any protests. The entry of the police in the University campus (including areas like the library and hostels) without clearance of the Vice Chancellor is a matter of great concern. The brutality that followed, evidenced by the images on social media, is further proof of the insensitive manner in which the police has handled the situation," the leaders said.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said termed the Act as "divisive" and accused the government of ignoring people.

He said 14-15 parties had lodged their protest with the President.

"The government was working hastily. We have advised them that the bill is divisive. They did not care about people and the country. Protests have erupted across the country. This is repeat of Kashmir. The entire country has become a police government," he told reporters after the meeting.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that the Act will only affect the poor, not the rich.

"We have asked the President to advise the government to withdraw the diabolical and divisive act. This Act will only affect the poorest of the poor, no rich will be affected," he said.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said they have told President that "he can't allow his government to violate the Constitution and violate it in such a brazen manner".

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that Act has created fear among the people.

"CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) created fear among the people. The government is not ready to listen. Northeast has been cut off from the country. Pakistan and other neighbouring countries want this. That's why we have urged President to intervene and ask the government to withdraw the Act if they want peace in the country," he said.

National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi termed the government move on CAA as "constitutional".

"Whatever decisions the government is taking is entirely unconstitutional. We have urged the President to withdraw the Act. We have also asked him to take cognisance of brutality in universities," he said. (ANI)

