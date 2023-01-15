Opposition meets over Remote Voting Machines; TMC skips meeting

By Ajit K Jha

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Opposition parties met in Delhi to hold a discussion over the Remote Voting Machines (RVMs) and EVMs but major parties like TMC, Samajwadi Party and NCP were not present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Congress' Digvijaya Singh claimed that the migrant labour numbers are under question and will raise the issue with the Election Commission over the exact number of migrant labourers and the supplier of the chip in the RVM machine.

On TMC's absence, Digvijaya Singh said we are not yet aware of the stand of the party but will discuss and update about their view.

On SP and NCP's absence, senior congress leader Digvijaya Singh said Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar have given consent but they still want to get full clarity on RVMs.



CPI leader D Raja mentioned all those parties who attended today's meeting will raise the issue with the Election commission tomorrow.

The leaders also revealed they will meet on January 25 to deliberate on the same issue and get further consensus.

Today BSP supremo Mayawati also raised the issue of EVM credibility and when asked about Mayawati's absence in the meeting Digvijaya said, "on one hand she is questioning the EVMs and on the other, she is not joining it. Every party is entitled to its view."

Parties which attended the meeting were Congress, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), JMM, RJD, National Conference, VCK, RSP, IUML and CPI.

The Election Commission has called the chairpersons, presidents, and general secretaries of all the national parties for a meeting on January 16. (ANI)

