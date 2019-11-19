Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha, Speaker says not a good tradition

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Members of some opposition parties, including Congress, protested in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during question hour and raised slogans against the government even as Speaker Om Birla asked them to take their seats saying they were not setting a good tradition.

This comes on the second day of the winter session.

Members from Congress, DMK and National Conference came near the Speaker's Podium soon after the House met for the day and raised slogans.

Birla warned the members to not address the chair from the well of the House, saying that it might have happened in the past but if it happens tomorrow, he will be forced to take action.

The Congress has given an adjournment notice over the withdrawal of SPG security to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

They raised slogans such as "we want justice", "stop the attack on opposition" and "Tanashahi Bandh Karo".

The Speaker urged them to go to their seats saying that the House was discussing the issues concerning farmers and they were not participating in the discussion.

"The House is discussing issues concerning farmers. You do not want to discuss it, it is not a good tradition. I will urge you to take your seats so that the House can discuss the issue properly," he said.

When members did not relent, Birla warned that members should not talk to the chair from the well of the House.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. (ANI)

