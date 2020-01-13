Opposition MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly against CAA, NRC and NPR

Patna (Bihar)[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Opposition parties on Monday held a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Opposition MLAs, including RJD and CPI (ML) MLAs, held placards that read, "A resolution must be passed against NRC, NPR and CAA in the state Assembly."

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said in the Assembly that there is no question of implementing the NRC in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the exercise.

"No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," said Kumar in the state assembly, whose JD(U) is an ally of the BJP.

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 22 last year, Modi had said that the central government has held no discussions about conducting a nationwide NRC.

"After I came to power in 2014, the government has held no discussions over NRC. We did carry out the NRC exercise in Assam, but it was at the orders of the Supreme Court," the Prime Minister had said. (ANI)

