Opposition MPs hold protest march demanding JPC over Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 23(ANI): Opposition MPs on Thursday staged protest at Parliament seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Many senior leaders of Opposition joined the protest at the Parliament.

Opposition MPs staged a protest at Gate No 1 of the Parliament.

"In a democracy, we have the right to protest. It's our duty to tell the truth to the people. This dictatorial government doesn't believe in discussion and democracy," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Targeting the Centre ruling government Mallikarjun Kharge added, "They only want that their point to listen, and they do not want to follow the democracy and the Constitution."



Both Houses of Parliament on Thursday were adjourned till 2 pm, within minutes after they commenced proceedings amidst ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in the United Kingdom as well as over the Adani issue.

Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he held three meetings (of floor leaders) on Thursday as part of consultations to break the logjam between the BJP and the Opposition parties. But both sides have taken a rigid stand.

The meeting began at 10 am today in Dhankar's chamber to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of Rajya Sabha.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and others were present in the meeting.

Both Houses have been facing repeated adjournments with Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue and the Treasury benches vociferous in their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks. (ANI)

