Opposition MPs question investigative agencies role in cases against Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha members K T S Tulsi and Manoj Jha have questioned the role of the investigative agencies in the action taken against Congress leader P Chidambaram and raised the issue of 'rule of law' in the country.

On being asked about Chidambaram being sent to 14-day judicial custody by a CBI Court in the INX Media case, Tulsi questioned the role of the investigative agencies and their focus only on the opposition leaders.

"I cannot comment on the merits of the case because I am unaware of the facts. But I want to say only this that there is an intense debate raging in the country as to how the investigative agencies can focus only on the opposition parties. Is there a rule of law in the country? Is it possible for the investigative agency to function in an even-handed manner? This is a mockery of the law," he said.

RJD leader Manoj Jha also said that the rule of law is under severe stress in the country by the recent actions taken by the investigative agencies.

"I would not comment on the honourable Court's directive as it will not be appropriate. But the important fact is that the modus operandi of the investigative agencies is not a good sign for rule of law in the nation. If the investigative agency works under duress, then this is not a good sign," Jha said.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that the action taken against Chidambaram is justified as the judicial process will take its course on matters of corruption.

"This was bound to happen. When you have betrayed your constitutional duties, the judicial process will take its course. Whoever commits corruption, will have to give answers. He has been sent to judicial custody because of corruption," he said.

A CBI court on September 5 sent Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19 in the INX Media case, saying that allegations against him were found to be "serious". (ANI)