Opposition MPs voice discontent over introducing bills through revised list, Speaker says will ensure prior information

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Opposition members on Thursday accused the government of introducing bills in the house at the last minute through the revised list of businesses and demanded that adequate time be given to members for preparing their response on a bill being introduced in the house.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi rejected the allegations while Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla assured members that he will personally ensure that members are informed a day in advance before the introduction of the bill.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP Shashi Tharoor, TMC MP Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, DMK MP Kanimozhi voiced their concerns over the introduction of bills.

Quoting from the Lok Sabha manual TMC MP Prof. Saugata Roy and asserted that nobody has any authority to change the parliamentary functioning.

"My point of order is on rule number 25 and rule number 31 (1). A list for business of the day shall be prepared by the secretary-general and a copy of same shall be made available for the use of every member. In yesterday's list of business three bills were there. Suddenly this morning we see that some other bills are included. The parliament cannot function at the whims of fancies of anyone. Neither the parliamentary affairs minister nor secretary-general can change the parliamentary functioning at will", Roy said in Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the similar lines, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "There are two things existence of power and exercise of power. You have power but it is on how the power is being exercised. We are not questioning the existence of power. This power is being exercised arbitrarily. When everyone is ready for one bill, you are bringing another bill".

Kanimozhi also termed it an "everyday affair" to introduce bill at the last hour and said, "Everyday this is becoming a practice that we have to wait for revised list of business till late night as completely new bills are brought. We all want to work together and we are all cooperating but you cannot take us for granted to this extent."

Endorsing the concerns of opposition Congress MP Shashi Tharoor added, "This government has been ignoring the existing directions enforce on every issue. Look at the circulation of bill to state government. Can you request the government to kindly comply".

In his reply Pralhad Joshi asked for everyone's cooperation in functioning of the house while stating that all bills are circulated prior to introduction.

Joshi said, "The bills have already been circulated. Every Friday the entire list of business is pronounced in the Lok Sabha."

"This is an extended session and the purpose of this extension is that there are very serious and important businesses of government. I request all to cooperate", he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also urged everyone to run the house through consensus and stated, " Since I was chosen to be the Speaker it is my responsibility to see that I run House with consensus of all MPs...As you requested, I will see to it personally that before a Bill is listed all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it."

In the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha, ten ordinances are set to become laws after being passed in both Houses of the Parliament.

Among these are Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019; Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019; Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill; Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019; New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019; Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019.

All these bills will become Acts after the President's nod.

One of the most talked-about bill was the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage,) Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Upper House on Tuesday. (ANI)

