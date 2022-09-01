Opposition on the backfoot over action against corruption: PM Modi

Kochi (Kerala) [India] September 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said corruption is the biggest obstacle in the path of development, adding that his government's action against corruption has led to polarisation as the opposition was struggling to respond.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said, "The biggest priority of the central government is to provide fundamental facilities to every citizen of the country and build modern infrastructure. Our government is running a campaign to provide pucca house to every poor of the country."



The Prime Minister said, "Corruption is the biggest obstacle in the path of development. I had said from the Red Fort on August 15 that the time has come to fight decisively against corruption. As the action against corruption intensifies, polarization has begun in politics. Certain groups are forming a faction to save those facing graft charges."

He said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 2 lakh pucca houses have also been approved for the poor in Kerala and more than 1.30 lakh have been completed in the state.

The Prime Minister said the central government is working for opening at least one medical college in every district, and it will hugely benefit the youth of Kerala. "To develop modern infrastructure, the BJP govt is spending around Rs 1 lakh crore on multiple projects in Kerala," he said.

PM Modi said 'Azadi Ka Amritkaal' is to work on the resolve to make India a developed nation and the people of Kerala have a big role to play in this. "Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, BJP is converting resolutions into accomplishment," he said.

"In the entire country, wherever BJP is ruling in the states development is on the fast track. This is because of the double-engine government at the Centre and at the state. This very government can help the development of Kerala scale new heights," he added.



He said the central government has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore on various projects in Kerala and the people in the state have started looking at the BJP with new hope.

The Prime Minister arrived in Kochi today where he will inaugurate several development projects. He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various projects of Kochi Metro and Indian Railways worth over Rs 4,500 crore. On Friday, PM Modi will commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. (ANI)