Opposition parties call for readings of Preamble on Jan 26

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Seeking to sustain their campaign against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the process of National Population Register (NPR) initiated by it, the Congress and 19 other opposition parties on Monday urged the people to hold readings of the Preamble of the Constitution on the Republic Day.

They also said that "a spirit of resistance" has arisen in the country and called upon the people to observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi later this month through campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony.

In a resolution adopted by the opposition parties, they said that "CAA, NPR, and NRC are a package that is unconstitutional" and alleged that "NPR is the basis for the NRC."

They said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed without any meaningful deliberations in the Parliament by the BJP exercising its electoral majority in a tyrannical fashion.

The opposition parties said that peaceful multi-religious, popular protests against the CAA, NRC, and NPR have erupted all over the country.

"We stand in solidarity with all such peaceful protests to safeguard the Indian Constitution. These protests are being met with violent repression in the BJP-ruled States and in Delhi where the police are under the Home Ministry," said the resolution.

The political parties said that "police brutalities" in universities, institutes of higher learning and other research bodies across the country must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"We, the undersigned, note appeals made by various organisations, groups, and eminent personalities to safeguard our Constitution. A spirit of resistance has awoken. We urge every fellow Indian to strengthen this spirit by joining in solidarity to observe January 23 is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

"The slogan coined by the Indian National Army under his leadership has become the regular greeting of all Indians -- Jai Hind. The historic INA trial at the Red Fort reverberated with the slogan 'Sahhgal, Dhillon, Shahnawaz' that galvanised the Indian people and bolstered the communal unity of our people during those difficult times of 1945-46," the resolution said.

The opposition parties said that readings of the Preamble of the Constitution and taking oath to safeguard it in all habitations across the country must be held on January 26.

They said that martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 should be observed by highlighting his relentless campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony.

"In the fitness of the current developments, we strongly appeal to observe, in an appropriate manner and form, peacefully, in the defence of the Indian Constitution and to safeguard our secular democratic Republic. This, we believe, is the duty of all Indian patriots," the resolution said. (ANI)