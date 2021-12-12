Opposition parties don't have 'neta, neeti, neeyat': Nadda in UP

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Slamming the Opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday said they do not have "neta, neeti and neeyat" (leader, policy and intention).

Addressing a public meeting here, Nadda said, "All parties in the country promote dynastic politics, casteism and religious division. 'Vipakshi dalon ke pas na neta hai, na neeti hai aur neeyat to hai hi nahi' (Opposition parties have neither leader nor policy and no intention). Only Bharatiya Janata Party works for the public and their welfare. We are not here to sit and rule but to use our power to strengthen this country.

The BJP president said the parties like Samajwadi Party is a threat to the nation. He said BJP speaks about development for all but the Opposition parties talk about "Jinnah-Jinnah".

"Hum 'ganna' ki baat karte hai woh 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai (We discuss about sugarcane's price thay talk about Jinnah). I feel bad to say that there are political parties in the country who compare the great Sardar Patel to Jinnah. These parties are a threat to the nation. For sake of power, they chant 'Jinnah- Jinnah," stated Nadda.

The BJP chief said it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor are being built.

"If Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had been in power today, construction of Ram Mandir would not be possible. Yogi government paid the pending Rs 11,000 crore to the sugarcane farmers which was to be paid by the SP since they ruled the state then," added Nadda.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)