Opposition parties have assured of smooth functioning of House: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): After a washout of the last two sessions of Parliament that yielded less productivity, the Central government and opposition parties have agreed on consensus to allow discussion on Presidential speech and Union Budget, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government on Monday.



Speaking to the media after the meeting that was held virtually, Joshi said, "All opposition parties have assured that they are in favour of smooth functioning of the house."

"25 parties participated in today's meeting," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister added.



Joshi further informed that 12 hours will be dedicated each for the discussion on the President's Address and Budget in the Lok Sabha.

"12 hours each to be dedicated for discussion on President's Address and Budget in LS. Duration in RS to be decided after their BAC. No other legislative business will be done in the first part of this session," Joshi said.

It is notable that during the first part of the session after the presentation of the Budget, discussion on Motion of Thanks to President Address and Budget will take place for which Lok Sabha has been allocated 12 hours.

The Budget Session Of Parliament will take place in two parts. The first part is from January 31 till February 11 and the second part is from March 14 to April 8.

Tomorrow at 11 AM Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget, the second paperless budget. (ANI)

