Opposition parties lack topics for discussion: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Opposition gave them a no-confidence motion during the state assembly session as they had no topic to discuss.

"A no-confidence motion was given by the Opposition (BJP) during the state's Assembly session today, as they did not have any topics to discuss; it was very disappointing. Our MLAs kept the stance with power," CM Baghel said while addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh today.

Talking about the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorates and Income Tax, he said that such raids are good as far as they are concerned with removing corruption. "It turns dangerous when it targets some specific individuals or party," he said.

He also made his remark on the ED interrogation with the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case and said, "Everything is in papers, then what are you questioning with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It is just another attempt to weaken and defame the Opposition."

The National Herald case pertains to investigating the alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA, which was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognizance of the Income Tax department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.



He also slammed the BJP that they were not prepared for teh assembly session today after they presented invalid data for the state expenditure.

However, BJP's Dharamlal Kaushik (Leader of Opposition) asserted that they made the right attempts to question the state government, by putting forth the facts and data. They had also expected the CM to provide a satisfactory response to their questions and allegations.



"They could not answer our allegations. We tried to present a number of corruption cases along with the data, before them and were awaiting a response," Kaushik said.

The Chief Minister also wished the people the festival of Hareli Tihar.

Hareli which marks the beginning of Shravan month in Chattisgarh is considered to be the first festival of the state and has a special significance for the farmers. This is a traditional farm festival and on this auspicious occasion, farmers worship their farm equipment and cows and celebrate this festival with great pomp and show. (ANI)

