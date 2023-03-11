Opposition parties playing "victim", "emotional card": BJP

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and other opposition parties and said that they are playing the "victim" and "emotional card".

Targeting BRS MLC K Kavitha, he said, "K Kavitha is continuously accusing the government here but she should be clear as to what is her relation with Arun Pillai and Bachchu Babu. She is just playing the victim card trying to mislead the public by not telling the truth and avoiding investigation."

The BJP held a press conference today, retaliating against all the regional parties which are involved in corruption and are constantly accusing the government of political hatred.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Saturday appeared before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Bhatia said, "When taking action, sometimes they play the victim card, sometimes they are playing the emotional card. The public is asking why they don't answer the public's questions. All the corrupt are being caught one by one."

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said, "Arvind Kejriwal's corrupt puppet Manish Sisodia got any relief from the CBI court? Yesterday an order has been given by the CBI and ED court for questioning in ED's custody. ED custody has been given for them. The court has also said that a custodial investigation is necessary for Manish Sisodia. It is not political malice, it is not a facility of any investigating agency. We need to go to the root of it and the former ministers who are involved in the liquor scam."



"The court has said that Manish Sisodia is not answering any question and he is not even cooperating with the investigating agencies. Firstly, custodial interrogation is necessary and secondly, he is not even answering the questions," he added.

Attacking the RJD government in Bihar, Gaurav Bhatia said, "RJD has become synonymous with Jungle Raj and corruption in Bihar. RJD did not even leave fodder for animals. It is completely involved in corruption. They are following the 'give land and get job' technique."

"Earlier, Nitish Kumar repeatedly accused and said that action should be taken against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav. There is a tweet of JDU on September 27, 2021, by Nitish Kumar, in which it has been said that the leader of the opposition should tell that the Laluwad ideology from which you come, the same ideology has cheated all the farmers of Bihar, got the land written on the pretext of giving them jobs and committed a great sin by opening Charwaha School in it," the BJP spokesperson said.

"Earlier you were saying that action should be taken on this, today action is being taken.You are not called 'Palturam' by the public just like that. You sometimes take a stand and if it is convenient, you turn around. Nitish Kumar had made serious allegations of corruption against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav and demanded action on them," he added,

Demanding a debate on all these issues, he said, "Why is it not being talked about today? If you people say that all this is happening due to political malice, then why don't you go to court and get all these cases quashed?"

Launching an attack on Congress, he said, "Open old newspapers, and you see Congress scams - full of 2G scam, Coalgate scam, CWG scam, brother-in-law, and land grabbing of farmers.

The hope of the public is that whoever is corrupt, that corrupt should realize how strong is the law. That is why PM Narendra Modi has been blessed so that these corrupt people know that they are not above the law." (ANI)

