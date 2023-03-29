Opposition parties to meet today to discuss floor strategy

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): With the stalemate in Parliament between the BJP and the Opposition, like-minded opposition Party leaders will be meeting today to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house.

The meeting will be held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at 10:15 am.

The Congress party has called a meeting of its MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 10: 30 am in the CPP office Parliament House to discuss the next course of action for the day.

The TMC, which backed Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha, will also stage a protest at Ambedkar Statue in the Parliament over the issue of 'Save Democracy'.

Congress has been demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee over the Adani Group issue and has also been leading the charge of the protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress and other Opposition parties are contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week on the ground that opposition members are not being allowed to speak, the sources said on Tuesday.



As per the sources, the proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs.

"Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Congress is talking to other Opposition parties in this regard," the sources told ANI.

The trigger for the development came following the notification disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after his conviction in a defamation case and claims that the Opposition was not getting a chance to raise the Adani issue.

However, it needs the backing of at least 50 members to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

It is important to note that for the no-confidence motion to be moved, the House has to function.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and against his disqualification, Congress MPs, leaders and workers staged a 'Loktantra bachao mashal shanti march' near Red Fort where the police detained several party leaders and workers.

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal alleged that the protestors were stopped everywhere."You should see the plight of democracy in the country. We are doing a peaceful torchlight march. Yesterday we discussed this with the police and commissioners and they agreed. Today, they stopped our workers everywhere," Venugopal said. (ANI)

