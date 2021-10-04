Opposition parties will start with 'Photo Ops' in unfortunate incident at Lakhimpur: Sidharth Nath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): As opposition leaders gear up to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that they will begin with 'Photo Ops' there.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Taking to Twitter, Singh termed their visit as 'Political Tourism' and 'Political Competition'.

"'"Political Tourism" and "Political Competition" of opposition parties will start with "Photo Ops" in an unfortunate incident at Lakhimpur. Law will prevail in UP," he tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left for the district, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has been appointed as AICC senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, will also be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Samajwadi Party's National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar will also visit the district.

"Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicized," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)