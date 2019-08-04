Opposition preparing for defeat by raising non-issues like EVM: Devendra Fadnavis

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged that the opposition is preparing for a defeat by raising non-issues like finding fault with electronic voting machines (EVM) before the assembly elections.

"Our opponents have not got any issue to take up. Their focus is solely on EVMs. They are not able to get any traction from the voters on this issue. It translates to their ensuing defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. They are preparing for their historic defeat by crying foul over EVMs. Their workers don't believe in them. We believe that we will get people's support," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference here.

"I would not claim that there is pro-incumbency in my favour but people trust Prime Minister Modi and that is the reason why we are optimistic," he added.

The chief minister is currently on a 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' in the run-up to upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Speaking on development issues, Fadnavis said, "Irrigation facilities were made available for 8,000 hectares in Gauspur. We are aiming for irrigation of 1,50,000 hectares in the coming year."

"We gave a bonus of Rs 500 on paddy crop in the five years we were there in power," he added.

Fadnavis claimed that the amount of work done by his government in the past five years is much more than that done by previous governments.

"We have worked three times more than the previous governments in the past 5 years. We worked on roads, drinking water, housing and many other sectors," he said.

"We are working hard to give a fillip to the milk business in Gondia," he added.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister addressed public meetings in Nagpur on Friday and Saturday. He will be in Gondia and Dadchiroli on Sunday. (ANI)

