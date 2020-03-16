Opposition protests as Anurag Thakur lays notification in Lok Sabha on hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday laid in Lok Sabha a copy of government notifications increasing additional excise duty on petrol and diesel and road cess as the opposition strongly protested the decision.

The government had on Saturday increased excise duty and road cess and opposition parties had strongly slammed the move saying the benefit of reduced cost of crude should be passed to people.

As Thakur began to speak, opposition members protested vociferously.

Thakur said the notification sought to increase the special additional excise duty on petrol from Rs 8 per litre to Rs 10 per litre and on diesel from Rs 2 per litre to Rs 4 per litre.

He said road and infrastructure cess collected as an additional duty of excise and customs on both petrol and diesel had been increased from Rs 9 to Rs 10 per litre.

Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House for lunch.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to oppose the government move and referred to international price of crude seeing a sharp reduction. (ANI)

