Opposition provoking people, instigating riots: Shah

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Opposition of instigating riots and spreading rumours over new Citizenship law.

Addressing a public meeting here, Shah said: "BSP, SP, Communist, Congress and Mamata are against the CAA because they say minorities will lose their citizenship. Why do they speak so many lies?"

"CAA will not snatch the citizenship of any minority in India. CAA is a law to give citizenship, it is not meant to take anyone's citizenship away. The Opposition is spreading rumours, provoking people and instigating riots," he said.

The minister's remark came after violence rocked North-East district of Delhi claiming 42 lives so far.

Attacking Congress over Ram temple, Shah said: "Congress used to dodge the question of Ram temple in the Supreme Court. Modi ji opened gates for construction of Ram temple by setting up a trust. In some time, a Ram temple will be constructed at the place where the Lord was born."

The minister said that the Congress government allocated Rs 89,000 to Odisha in the 13th Finance commission and NDA government allocated over Rs 2 lakh crore to Odisha in 14th Finance Commission. "We will try to develop Odisha like Gujarat," he said.

Shah highlighted BJP's improved performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and said: "I came to Odisha after Lok Sabha elections. I want to thank people that they have given eight seats to BJP. Instead of 21 per cent share in the previous election, BJP got 38.4 votes in 2019. We got 91 lakh votes and Naveen babu got 1.1 crore vote. We only have to make one jump to form BJP government in Odisha."

"For the first time in such a journey, the Congress party came down from the main opposition party for the first time and our BJP worker has today become the voice of the people of Odisha, sitting in the Assembly as the Leader of the Opposition," he said.

The minister continued: "In Assembly, we are moving ahead. We have taken a lead in 14,000 booths out of 37,000. Modi government has opened gates of development in every sector in Odisha." (ANI)

