Opposition-ruled states should also reduce VAT on petrol, diesel: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel in order to give relief to the public and asked states ruled by opposition parties to reduce Value-Added Tax (VAT) in their respective states.

Talking to ANI, Giriraj Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel on Diwali. He asked, "Those who abuse PM Modi on Twitter and in the media, why have they not reduced VAT in their states? Today I thank Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar for reducing VAT. Is this opposition just for abusing?"

While targeting the policies of opposition-ruled state governments, the Union Minister said, "There are many states in the country where VAT is not less than the excise duty. It simply means that mere abusing is not the way."

He further said that if the opposition-ruled state governments feel the pain, they should also reduce VAT in the respective states just like Yogi and Khattar did.



The Union Minister criticised Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet, in which she said that the decision to reduce tax on petrol and diesel has been taken only out of fear.

On Wednesday, the Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel. After this, the governments of the BJP-ruled states also announced a reduction in VAT in their respective states. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel have come down. However, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has termed it as a decision taken out of fear.

Speaking on the issue, Giriraj Singh said, "You should also do it with fear? Aren't you afraid of the public? These arguments are frivolous. Have they forgotten what the inflation rate was in 2011, 2012 and 2013? They will now give advice. PM Modi does not require your advice. Even today there is an inflation rate of 4 per cent and we are trying to reduce the things on which inflation has increased."

The Union Minister also praised PM Modi for celebrating Diwali with army personnel.

PM Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with soldiers at the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

