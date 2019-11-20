Opposition seeks Kerala govt's clarification on Islamic Extremists Promoting Maoism

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Opposition on Wednesday sought a clarification from the CPI(M) government over the allegations made by ruling party leader P Mohanan about Islamic terrorists supporting Maoists in Kerala.

Mohanan, the CPI (M) secretary of Kozhikode, on Tuesday, said Islamic terrorists operating out of Kozhikode are supporting Maoists in Kerala and demanded a police probe.

In a joint statement, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and deputy opposition leader MK Muneer said Mohanan's remarks were "very serious in nature" which need clarification from the state government.

"The allegation is made by a person who holds a responsible position in the state. Therefore, the state government's stand and policy on this issue need to be known," the statement said.

The leaders asked whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agrees with Mohanan's views and whether the Home Department received any such information. "If not, the Chief Minister has the moral responsibility to open up to the people of Kerala regarding the allegation," they said.

Speaking at a function, Mohanan said, "Islamic terror outfits are helping the Maoists in Kerala. Kozhikode has become a hub for the Maoists activities." (ANI)

