Opposition slams Telangana govt over unemployed youth's suicide

Jayshankar Bhupalpalli (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Leaders of Opposition in Telangana assembly on Saturday slammed the state government following the suicide of unemployed youth in Warangal.

B Sunil Naik, 28, had committed suicide a week ago after reportedly being depressed by the government's failure to release notifications for the filling up of government job vacancies. He was being treated at the Gandhi Hospital and died on Friday.

State BJP head Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the death a "government-sponsored murder" and demanded that the TRS regime must immediately take up the process of recruitment for all the vacant government posts in the state.



The death of the youth over unemployment has triggered huge criticism by the opposition parties and youth in the state.

Congress national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Friday said Naik's suicide is "TRS government's murder" and Chief Minister KCR must be held responsible for compelling innocent unemployed Telangana youth to die of "outrageous desperation" in the state.

BJP delegation led by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Friday night tried to visit Naik's residence to attend his funeral. However, police halted the convoy on the highway and massive ruckus erupted between police and the BJP leaders. Finally, the BJP leaders were taken into custody and shifted to the local police station. They were later released. (ANI)

