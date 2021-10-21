Opposition underestimated but PM Modi trusted scientists to make COVID vaccines on time: JP Nadda on 100 cr vaccination landmark

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As the country achieved the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administration, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday said the Opposition underestimated the making of vaccines but Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusted the scientists that they will make the same within a stipulated time.

Expressing his gratitude to frontline workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said, "India has achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in less than 10 months. This shows our government's commitment to the health safety of every person in the country. I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and express gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers."

He further said, "Prime Minister Modi has taken pro-active and preemptive measures and constituted 'vaccine task force' on April 14, 2020. Within nine months, India has launched two made-in-India vaccination and within 10 months, we achieved the landmark of 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination administration."

Nadda emphasised the journey from "impossible" to "we can do this" and "we will do this" was not easy. Prime Minister Modi made countrymen believe that together the nation can achieve any target and take the country out of any problem.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)