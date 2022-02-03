Opposition was trying to stop construction of Ram Mandir, now they are busy visiting temples: Nadda

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at the Opposition on the issue of Ram Mandir and said that they were trying to stop the constriction of the temple while the ruling BJP government was trying to begin the construction, and the same political parties are now busy visiting temples.

Addressing a rally in Kaushambi today, Nadda said, "There was a demand for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We were trying to build the temple, and others were trying to stop the construction. Now they are busy visiting temples. They are the same political parties who had fired at the 'Karsevaks'.

The BJP president further said that the Congress party disrupted the hearing of Ram Mandir in the Supreme Court, however, the construction is now underway after the decision of the top court.

"When the Congress party was trying to disrupt the Ram Temple subject in Supreme Court, but when you brought the Modi government, because of which, after the judgement of the Supreme Court, a huge Ram Mandir is under construction today. This is the fight of ideals that the BJP had fought. PM Modi made the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi," he said.



Nadda alleged that the Opposition parties have only disrupted the religious faith while the BJP has taken "culture and nationalism" along.

"I am telling all of this because on one side, there are those people who disrupt the religious faith, on the other hand, there is the BJP who took the cultural nationalism along," he said.

Hitting out at the previous governments in the state, Nadda said that the parties are promising free electricity today while they did not provide electricity when they were in power.

"There were 18,000 villages in the country that did not have access to electricity. Today, the parties are saying that they will provide free electricity. You did not provide the electricity, how will you give it for free? Today, Uttar Pradesh has 24 hours of electricity," he said.

"In 2014, there were 22 medical colleges, today there are 59 medical colleges. There are five international airports in Uttar Pradesh," Nadda further added.

