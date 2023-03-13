Opposition will raise issues of inflation, unemployment, raids by CBI-ED during budget session: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Opposition will raise the issues of unemployment, inflation and the raids by the central agencies during the second half of the budget session.

Talking to ANI ahead of the start of the proceedings of the day, Kharge said, "Opposition leaders will bring up every issue including unemployment, inflation and raids by ED-CBI. We will take the opinions of all opposition leaders to form a strategy".

"The government agencies are troubling the opposition leaders so much, without any empathy towards Lalu Prasad Yadav, a senior citizen and his daughter in law who is pregnant. The agencies are free to perform their duties but doing it for vengeance and being politically influenced is wrong," Kharge said.

He also attacked BJP accusing it of gaining sympathy from the people of Karnataka.

"PM Modi is just busy in gaining sympathy from the people of Karnataka. We are just asking about their work, about what have they given to the people of Karnataka. They expect to take up the entire credit just by connecting two ends of a road. We constructed the road to connect Mysuru for the tourists. If one likes to talk, he must not lie at least," Kharge further said.



Meanwhile, Kharge early this morning chaired a meeting of Congress MPs at the Congress parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament. Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several other leaders were also a part of the meeting.

Other than that, as many as 16 Opposition parties also met at Kharge's office in Parliament premises to chalk out strategy for the budget session.

The Budget session of Parliament has resumed after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The second part of the Budget Session beginning on March 13 will continue till April 6. During this period, the demand for grants will be discussed and the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1, will be passed.

The government will be also list a number of the key legislations for introduction and passage. (ANI)

