Opposition's unity is to promote dynasty politics: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi convened a meeting of the Opposition parties, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday mocked the meeting and said this unity of Opposition is a unity to promote dynasty politics.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "This unity of Opposition is actually a unity to promote dynasty. This is family promoted project, which actually means to promote the agenda of single-family and their interest."

Regarding the Opposition's comment 'look at Taliban in BJP' Naqvi said, "There is a clear and loud message from Prime Minister Modi that there will be zero tolerance for terrorism and expansionism. The country is moving with this ideology, see now there is no Mumbai blasts, Delhi serial blasts, also no blast in Ajmer. Indian has sent this clear message to the world."

Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 18 other political parties on Friday launched a strong attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government accusing it of "destruction of the economy" and demanded Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the use of Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers in the meeting held on Friday.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the leaders said they will jointly organise protest actions all over the country from September 20 to 30.

The leaders condemned the manner, in which the central government and the ruling party disrupted the Monsoon Session of Parliament and said unprecedented scenes were witnessed "where MPs, including women MPs, were injured by Marshalls deployed to disrupt Opposition protests".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were among those who attended the meeting. (ANI)