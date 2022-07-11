OPS says AIADMK can't expel him, says will approach courts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu former chief minister O Paneerselvam (OPS), who was expelled from the AIADMK at the party's General Council meeting, said that he was elected as coordinator by 1.5 crore cadres and that neither Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) nor another leader had the right to expel him.

Terming his expulsion as invalid, OPS said that the General Council doesn't have the right to remove him and that he will approach the courts.

"General Council expelling me isn't valid...we will take legal action according to the law. they don't have the right to remove me," OPS told reporters here after AIADMK's General Council which was convened by EPS today adopted a resolution to remove the former OPS from the party's primary membership.

The General Council also elected EPS as the party's interim General Secretary.

"I have been elected (as party coordinator) by 1.5 crore cadres of our party. As per law, we will challenge it in court. I will meet the cadres and seek justice," he added.

The development follows Madras High Court allowing Tamil Nadu's main opposition party to hold its General Council meeting and is a setback for the party's former coordinator OPS who had petitioned the court for a stay.

At the General Council meeting held at the party office in Vanagaram, was chaired by the presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain.



The meeting passed as many as 16 resolutions, including one that squashed dual-leadership and created the post of deputy general secretary and to ensure electing a person for the post by the primary members of the party. The party election will be conducted in four months.

The second resolution sought a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour for E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' MG Ramachandran and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator.

The clamour has been growing louder for a single leader in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14 this year.

Meanwhile, ahead of today's court's ruling supporters of the EPS and OPS factions clashed on the streets of Chennai. Some people were injured in the clash.

OPS supporter, Kolathur District Secretary, Krishnamurthy was hit by a stone thrown by EPS supporters at the party headquarters. The supporters of OPS and EPS pelted stones at each other and also burnt posters and banners ahead of the meeting. OPS supporters protested outside AIADMK's headquarters.

Visuals showed OPS supporters hitting E Palaniswami's photo with slippers. Some OPS supporters were seen breaking open the door of the AIADMK office.

OPS along with his supporters staged a protest on the premises of the party headquarters. Tamil Nadu Revenue department sealed the party headquarters in the wake of clashes. (ANI)

