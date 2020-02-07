'Orchestrated' ruckus in Parliament to prevent me from questioning govt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the "orchestrated" ruckus that took place in Parliament today, was designed to prevent him from questioning the Narendra Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, "The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of (photo of Indian Flag) can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate."

The Lok Sabha was adjourned over Gandhi's statement that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

"The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had alleged that Congress MP Manickam Tagore had charged towards Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in the Lower House.

"Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy," he said.

Gandhi has dismissed allegations about the attack on Harsh Vardhan by Manickam Tagore and added that the latter was rather attacked.

"There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise. BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked," he had said. (ANI)

