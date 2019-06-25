Our dream isn't to rise but stay connected to roots: Modi pitches for 'safe, strong, inclusive India'

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Calling Opposition to come together to help the nation move forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for "safe, strong and inclusive India" and asserted that the dream of ruling BJP-led NDA government is not to reach heights but to stay connected to grassroots.

"Together we can deal with any challenges that come our way. We can overcome challenges if we all come together. We want a strong, safe and inclusive India. India should not lose the opportunity to move forward together to fulfill the dream of a strong, prosperous and inclusive nation. Our dream is not to reach heights but to stay connected to grassroots, however, the opposition is no longer connected with the roots," Prime Minister said while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Lok Sabha.

Praising the voters for giving BJP a strong mandate and electing a "stable government", Modi said, "After a long time, the country has given such a strong mandate. This showed how aware our voters are. The voters showed that they cared for the nation. The people of India have elected a stable Government. This Lok Sabha elections have shown that more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the betterment of the country, this spirit is commendable."

Amid loud cheer, Prime Minister said, "I do not think about elections in terms of who won and who lost. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve for 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens."

Asserting that modern India has to move forward rapidly, Modi, who was re-elected for the second term with a massive mandate, said, "We did not divert from our development path, we did not dilute our development agenda. It is important that the country progresses, every Indian is empowered and our nation has modern infrastructure. We believe in public welfare and modern infrastructure."

Outlining the Modi government's vision in its second term, President Ram Nath Kovind on June 20 in his customary address to joint sitting of Parliament, said the building of a "Strong, Safe, Prosperous and All-inclusive India" is inspired by the basic spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas' (With all, development for all and with everyone's trust)." (ANI)

