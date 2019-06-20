Our friendship with BJP isn't drama, drama was what happened in UP: Uddhav Thackeray
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Mumbai">Mumbai</a> (<a href="/search?query=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>) [India], June 19 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Shiv Sena">Shiv Sena</a> chief <a href="/search?query=Uddhav Thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Wednesday said the coalition <br /> <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> and his party was a strong bond and was not done for winning some elections like the SP-BSP coalition in Uttar Pradesh.<br />"Our friendship with <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> is not a drama, I think no other party has this kind of friendship. The drama was what happened in Uttar Pradesh, as soon as the election ended the coalition between Mayawati and Akhilesh too came to an end. On the other hand, whatever differences we had with the <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> were sorted out when Amit Shahji visited Matoshri," Thackeray said addressing party workers here.<br /><a href="/search?query=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders from both the parties were also present at the event held on the occasion of 53rd foundation day of the <a href="/search?query=Shiv Sena">Shiv Sena</a>.<br />Thackeray said, "We will now run together, there is no opposition now. Our <a href="/search?query=alliance">alliance</a> is strong, but there is a need to be cautious. I have said in Ayodhya that the <a href="/search?query=Ram Mandir">Ram Mandir</a> will be constructed in the Narendra Modi government."<br />Thackeray added that since a decision with <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> has been reached regarding the Chief Minister post in the state there are no worries now.<br />"We have reached an agreement with the <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> regarding CM post in the state and coupled with the glorious win of Lok Sabha and the defeat of people who called Savarkar cowards it is a great time for us," he said.<br />"CM Fadnavis, you have come here with an open heart, a new phase of the <a href="/search?query=alliance">alliance</a> in <a href="/search?query=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> begins today. We have come here together and take an oath to never leave the Hindutva ideology," Thackeray said addressing CM Fadnavis.<br />The <a href="/search?query=Shiv Sena">Shiv Sena</a> chief also stressed on equality in his address signalling his and the party's desire to get a fair share of the CM post in the state. (ANI)<br /></p>