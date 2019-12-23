Our goal is to make Delhi India's EV capital: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the cabinet has cleared the Delhi Electric Vehicle policy aimed to make Delhi the Electric Vehicle (EV) capital of India.

"A significant step has been taken by the government to reduce pollution in the national capital. Delhi Electric Vehicle policy has been passed. The aim of this policy is to make Delhi the Electric Vehicle Capital of India," Kejriwal told media here.

He stated that vehicles have been a major cause of pollution as 40 per cent of PM 2.5 is due to vehicles.

The first draft of EV policy was made public in November 2018, Kejriwal stated and added that the policy has been made after receiving feedback from several expert bodies.

"Our goal is to ensure that 25 per cent of new vehicles that will be registered by 2024 should be Electric Vehicles," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter and wrote, "Delhi cabinet has cleared the landmark Delhi Electric Vehicle policy today. Our goal is to make Delhi India's EV capital. This will be a huge step towards reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi." (ANI)