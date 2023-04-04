"Our government is committed to respecting, empowering women": PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that our government is committed to respecting and empowering women. PM Modi also said that "Mahila Samman Bachat Patra" launched by India Post is the best example.

Ministry of Finance issued the Gazette Notifications for Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023 and has been made available in 1.59 lakh post offices immediately, as per an official release.

The scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Budget by the Union Finance Minister to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and is a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women, including girls.

In reply to the tweet thread by India Post, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Our government is committed for the respect and empowerment of women and "Mahila Samman Bachat Patra" is the best example of this."

Ministry of Finance issued the Gazette Notifications for Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023 and has been made available in 1.59 lakh post offices immediately. The scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Budget by the Union Finance Minister to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and is a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women, including girls.

The two-year tenure scheme offers an attractive and fixed interest of 7.5 cent interest compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum ceiling of Rs two lakh. The scheme is valid for a two-year period upto 31st March 2025.

National Savings (Monthly Income Account) Scheme, 2019 has been amended through National Savings (Monthly Income Account) (Amendment) Scheme, 2023 and the maximum investment limit has been raised from Rs four lakh fifty thousand to Rs nine lakh for a single account and from Rs nine lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account with effect from 1st April 2023. Likewise, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, 2019 has been amended through Senior Citizens Savings (Amendment) Scheme, 2023 and the maximum investment limit has been raised from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh with effect from today.

Interest rates on all the small savings schemes, except Savings Deposit and PPF, have also been upwardly revised with effect from April 1, 2023. These measures will immensely benefit the post office small savings customers and attract more investment in these schemes through post offices, especially in rural areas and amongst girls, women, farmers, artisans, senior citizens, factory workers, government employees, small traders and other sections of the society. They will get a better return on their investment in small savings schemes. (ANI)