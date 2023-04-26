"Our govt will probe all corrupt leaders, no matter how prominent," says Rajnath Singh

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the BJP government will probe all the corrupt leaders irrespective of how prominent they are.

While addressing a public rally in Dharwad, Rajnath Singh said, "Corruption is under attack today, big leaders are going to jail and they (opposition) claim that this probe is intentional. This govt will probe all the corrupt leaders, no matter how prominent they are".

"I want to ask you, shall corruption be ended in this country or not? We will not spare anyone who is involved in corruption. In the last 9 years assets worth one lakh ten thousand crore rupees have been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. While UPA in their 10 years seized assets worth only Rs 5,000 crore," he added.



Earlier in the month of March after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the tradition of raids was started by the Congress which the BJP-led central government is now following.

"The tradition of raids was started by Congress, BJP is following that path...CBI, ED and IT work on the whims of government," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Last month Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also reacted to ED searches at different locations in Raipur on Tuesday and said that it seems that ED has no office in BJP-ruled states.

"Industrialists, businessmen, transporters, MLAs, officers, farmers -- there is no section left which has not been raided by ED. But it seems there is no ED office in MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka. As long as there was Uddhav Thackeray's Government in Maharashtra, central agencies were active there. When there was a change of Government there, the agencies became of no use there," CM Baghel said. (ANI)

