Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking at JDU meeting in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Saturday.
Our govt works with aim of doing development with justice, says Bihar CM

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:11 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that his government worked in Bihar with the aim of doing development with justice.
Speaking at the meeting of JDU's state-level workers in Ranchi, Kumar narrated how Bihar was an undeveloped state and when Jharkhand was formed there was apprehension among the people of Bihar that how will they develop.
"Our aim was to bring development with justice in Bihar. This means the development of all sections of society. Whatever decision we took, we did it for all. We tried to assimilate the least developed section of society with the mainstream," he said.
"Earlier there were school dropouts due to closure of schools and girls not going to school. We made 21,000 primary schools and appointed as many as three lakh teachers. This lead to the students going to schools," Kumar added.
"We found in a survey that most school dropouts are Maha Dalits and minorities. So we appointed local-level workers to encourage students to learn and go to schools. Now school dropouts are less than one per cent in Bihar," he also said.
The Bihar CM stated, "In 2007, we started 'Poshak Yojna', this resulted in most girl students going to middle schools. After this, we started Cycle Yojna in which the students then started going to school by bicycles. Now the number of girls and boys going to school are the same in Bihar.
"We also implemented the policy of establishing the intermediate school in every gram panchayat so that every girl student studies. Now in more than 6,000 Gram panchayats, intermediate schools are established," he added. (ANI)

