"Our party works for people irrespective of elections": Tripura CM Manik Saha confident of winning Assembly polls

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday exuded confidence in winning more assembly seats than before in the upcoming February 16 Assembly polls while adding that BJP has always worked for the people irrespective of elections.

While talking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "Our party always works for the people irrespective of elections. We are fully prepared for the upcoming polls. We are confident of winning more Assembly seats than before."

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.



"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

The Assembly polls in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura were announced on Wednesday, thus beginning the election season in 2023.

The CEC said that the terms of the poll-bound states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively.

"The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each," the CEC said.

Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said, "There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states." (ANI)