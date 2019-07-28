Our priority is to defend Article 35A, Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the priority of her party is to defend the identity of Kashmir and the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Our priority is to defend our identity, especially the legitimacy of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution. So, we are ready for the big fight," the former Chief Minister said on the 20th raising day of the PDP.

She claimed that it was her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who exerted the most pressure on the Central government to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"It was my father who tied the hands of the Central government to resolve the Kashmir issue," said Mehbooba.

She further asserted that her party is not corrupt and will not be cowed down by the NIA and the ED raids.

"My party and ministers are not corrupt. So, the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate raids are not the solutions. Any power including the Chief Minister's chair is not permanent for anyone," she said.

She had earlier stressed that the Kashmir issue is a political problem, which cannot be solved by using the military might.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue. There is no military solution to this issue. It cannot be solved until you talk to Pakistan and the people here. You can establish temporary peace by (using military) but for long, lasting peace, it is necessary to solve the Kashmir problem (through talks)," she said. (ANI)

