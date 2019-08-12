Outcome of abrogating Article 370 not to liking of many people: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that the outcome of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu Kashmir, was not to the liking of many people in the country.

"The outcome of this is not to the liking of many people in our country. It is important that the voice of all these people must be heard. It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India is something which is very sacred to us...prevails," he said while talking to reporter here.

Several leaders from the Congress party have publicly adopted a different line on the abrogation of Article 370 with many even supporting the Central government's move.

On August 5, the Central government announced its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to this effect, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019. (ANI)

