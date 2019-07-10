'Over Rs1600 cr unutilised under MPLADS'

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday said that out of the total money released under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) during the last tenure of the Narendra Modi government, over 1,600 crores remain unutilized.

"As on July 4, out of the Rs 11,525.00 crores released during the 16th Lok Sabha, Rs. 1,641.98 crores remained unutilized," said Singh, in a response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha.

Formulated by the Centre in 1993, MPLADS allows each lawmaker to make suggestions to the head of the district the works to be taken up in their constituency, to the tune of Rs 5 crore per year.

On the question of delay in the release of the funds under MPLADS, he said that it occurs due to non-receipt of the prescribed documents from the District Nodal Authorities.

Singh added that the ministry holds annual review meetings with the State Government to emphasize timely completion of works, utilization of funds and timely submission of requisite documents.

"Wherever delay, violation of guidelines in the implementation of works is noted, the State Government or the District Authority are advised to take appropriate action," the union minister added.

On being asked if the government has plans to include items of developmental nature based on the local needs under the scheme, Singh said: "The objective of the scheme is to enable MPs to recommend works of developmental nature with emphasis on the creation of durable community assets based on the locally felt needs to be taken up in their Constituencies. Thus, the creation of all durable community assets of developmental nature based on local needs is already permissible under the MPLAD Scheme." (ANI)

