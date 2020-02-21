Owaisi and Pathan should not be given much importance, says Mahendra Nath Pandey

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi should not be given much importance.

"Much importance must not be given to such a leader who is influential in a small part of the city. The reason being that it sends a wrong message to the youth," said Pandey while talking to ANI.

Pandey said that the media should also discourage leaders like AIMIM's Waris Pathan.

"Such people should be discouraged, and the media must not pay attention to such people," he said.

Pathan, while addressing an anti-CAA rally had said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crores."

On Thursday a girl identified as Amulya raised the Pro-Pakistani slogan at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organized by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bengaluru. She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

