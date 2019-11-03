AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Owaisi attacks Centre over WhatsApp snooping allegations

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:16 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has demanded the central government to summon Israel's ambassador over the alleged role of Israeli spyware Pegasus for 'snooping' on Indian citizens through WhatsApp.
"We have learnt that there is a company from Israel that can get access to your WhatsApp account. They can listen to the conversations you have in your homes. The government should summon Israel's ambassador and ask him about it, instead of questioning WhatsApp," Owaisi said at an event on Saturday.
The central government has already clarified its stand on the matter. Union information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government is concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens of India on WhatsApp and has sought a detailed explanation from the messaging platform.
Meanwhile, speaking further at the event, Owaisi also slammed the Centre over issues of unemployment and poverty in the country while outlining the problems of TSRTC drivers in Telangana.
"The state of poverty and employment is such that drivers who went to their homes on Dussehra drove TSRTC buses when they were offered Rs 200 more," he said.
"There is an economic slowdown in the country. People are worried and our Prime Minister is in Thailand," he added.
Owaisi also spoke on the proposed signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement, submitting that it would have serious effects on the milk industry.
The AIMIM leader said: "They (the government) are going to sign RCEP agreement. I want to warn milk traders to be prepared that if Prime Minister signs RCEP the milk powder will come in imports at less than half price."
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar. (ANI)

