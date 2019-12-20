Owaisi calls public meeting against CAA at Hyderabad's Darussalam on Dec 21

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): AIMIM parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi has called a mass public meeting against the new citizenship law at Darussalam here on Saturday.

"A public meeting (jalsa) will be organised against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's citizenship law at Darussalam on December 21," Owaisi said in a video, while appealing the people to attend the event.

Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as unconstitutional, he said: "This is against our Constitution and an attempt to divide the nation on religious lines."

"It is imperative to see the citizenship law in the context of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," he said.

Explaining the effects of CCA-NRC combine, Owaisi said that Muslims would be declared illegal if their names do not appear in the NRC. "But if a non-Hindu's name is not featured in the NRC, he would be given citizenship under the CAA," the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi said that the CAA will negatively impact the secular values and a guarantee of equal rights to citizens enshrined in the Constitution with the legislation. (ANI)

