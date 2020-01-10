Owaisi cites empirical data, says upper-caste Hindus hold double the wealth compared to their population

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Jan 10 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that according to empirical data upper-caste Hindus hold 41 per cent of total wealth in the country which is almost double their population of 22.28 per cent.

Speaking at an event, Owaisi said, "there is empirical data which states that Hindu upper-caste holds 41 per cent of total wealth in the country, which is almost double their population of 22.28 per cent. The next biggest slice of wealth pie is with Hindu OBC which holds 31 per cent, less than their population of 35.66 per cent."

"Muslims own eight per cent of the country's total assets while their share of households stands at nearly 12 per cent. SCs and STs own 11.3 per cent as compared to their population of 27 per cent. Where does money lie?," he said.

Owaisi said it is easy to run a political party but very difficult to fight an election. "It is especially more difficult for those parties that represent the marginalized communities."

"And then with the advent of the genie called an electoral bond, it has become very difficult for a political party like mine to fight elections because for the parties representing marginalized groups there is no possibility of obliging one's donor because these parties don't enjoy power," he added. (ANI)