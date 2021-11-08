Owaisi demands debate on China border issue in upcoming winter session of Parliament

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded a debate on the state of affairs on the border with China in the Winter Session of the Parliament and an all-party delegation of MPs be taken to all the contentious border areas.

Speaking to reporters here today, Owaisi said, "We demand a debate on the state of affairs on the border with China in the Winter Session of the Parliament. We also demand that an all-party delegation of MPs be taken to all the contentious border areas. It'll allow us to reassert our sovereignty."

He further said, "I demanded this because Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation that the Chinese Army (People's Liberation Army) has not invaded the territory of India and now this has been proven false. Today, the Chinese are sitting inside the territory of India. PLA is not withdrawing its troops from Depsang, Demchok. China has created villages of permanent structures in Arunachal Pradesh. The United States has stated in a report that the Chinese have been doing this in Arunachal Pradesh."

He further slammed the Central government for its 'deliberate silence' on the issue and said that an all-party delegation of MPs should be taken to all the contentious border areas.



"As the Central government is not saying anything on this issue, it is their deliberate silence on it. We demand that during the Lok sabha winter session, there should be a debate on this issue. Also, an all-party delegation of MPs should be taken to all the contentious border areas. It will allow us to reassert our sovereignty," said Owaisi.

Further, Owaisi said that if the Central government denies a debate on this issue and states the issue as a matter of national security, then "under Lok Sabha's rule 248, a secret sitting can take place, where no media person would be present."

"The central government should conduct that debate. Also, the all-party debate should take place and not just with two bigger parties," he added.

Owaisi said, "The country's issues are not at borders but in New Delhi. The border and army related issues are also in New Delhi. And now that the issues are in New Delhi, PM Modi as prime minister is silent on it. He does not even utter a single word about China and doesn't even tell the nation whether China is within our territories or not."

Owaisi emphasised that an all-party delegation should be taken to Arunachal Pradesh as the Central government had previously taken an all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

