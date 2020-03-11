Owaisi demands probe by sitting SC, HC judge into Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court into the Delhi violence.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said: "To call it a communal riot will be a joke. It was a pogrom. This is not a question of Hindu or Muslim. This is about whether you (Govt) will rise up to your Constitutional duty or not."

"I demand an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge," he said.

At least 53 people were killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence that rocked the national capital in February. (ANI)

