Owaisi is 'B team' of BJP, will have no impact in UP assembly polls, says Congress leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Various political parties in Uttar Pradesh are trying to woo members of the main minority community ahead of assembly polls in the state early next year and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is also making repeated visits to the state.

While leaders of Congress are keen to get back the support of the main minority community, Samajwadi Party has expressed confidence that it will get the maximum votes from the community. BSP has also stepped up efforts to woo the minority community which is estimated to be over 20 per cent of the state's population.

AIMIM is part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and Owaisi has been holding a series of rallies in the state.

However, Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui said Owaisi's rallies will have no impact in forthcoming assembly polls in the state. He termed Owaisi as the "B Team' of BJP".

"Owaisi is the B team of BJP. The Muslims and other minorities have realised that. In his statements, debates, he says only those things that benefit BJP. He will have no impact in states going to the polls including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab," Siddiqui told ANI.

He said Owaisi caused damage in Bihar and sections of minorities "made the mistake" of voting for his party.

"He could not replicate his success of Bihar in West Bengal. He would not be able to make an impact in upcoming polls too. People have become cautious and will not be misguided," he said.





Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Govind Choudhary said that the main minority community in the state has made up its mind to vote for the party.

He alleged that Muslims suffered "disrespect" under BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh.

"They will not waste their votes this time. They will vote for Samajwadi Party," he told ANI.

"Every section of society has suffered under the BJP rule. There is not a single section that has not suffered. Every section of society irrespective of religion and caste wants to see Akhilesh Yadav as the CM, be it the backward classes, Muslims, Dalits and employees," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

The BJP with its successful efforts to expand its social base in the state has failed the political arithmetic of the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state as also the previous assembly polls. The BJP has also been getting votes of sections of the minority community and is making efforts to return to power with over 300 seats.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made many lucrative promises and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said the party would win 400 seats in the assembly. BSP leaders state that the party believes in less talk and more work.

The number of MLAs from the Muslim community has varied over the years in the state. The state had 23 MLAs from the Muslim community in 2017, 64 MLAs in 2012, 56 MLAs in 2007, 64 MLAs in 2002.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP got 39.7 per cent votes, BSP got 22.2 per cent, Samajwadi Party 21.8 per cent and Congress got 6.2 per cent votes. (ANI)

