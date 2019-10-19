Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): After a video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi where he was seen performing a dance step went viral on social media, the Hyderabad lawmaker on Saturday clarified that he was enacting the action of flying a 'kite', the party's electoral symbol, in a bid to spread awareness among the people.
"The electoral symbol of my party is the kite. After every gathering, we enact the action of flying a kite in order to spread awareness among the people. Someone edited the video and added a song to it. The media said that I was dancing. This (video) is wrong," he told reporters here.
The unique way of campaigning was witnessed after Owaisi was getting down from the stage after addressing a rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad on Friday.
On the stairs, the AIMIM MP danced for a few seconds, with his steps resembling the act of flying a kite, in an apparent reference to the party symbol.
The AIMIM is contesting on a number of seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, which are scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)
Owaisi rubbishes viral dance video, says he was enacting flying of a kite
ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:37 IST
