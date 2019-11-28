Owaisi slams Pragya Thakur for Godse remark, gives notice to LS speaker

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur and called her "an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers," for her recent expunged remarks in Parliament on Nathuram Godse.

Owasi said he has also given a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thakur's controversial remark.

"It is not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I have given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let's see what happens...," he said while speaking to media persons here.

The AIMIM chief also tweeted about the same and said, "I have given a Notice of Question of Privilege under 223& 224 Rules of Procedure & Conduct of LS in relation to the incident where MP from Bhopal interrupted MP A Raja speech by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt) Will @PMOIndia take action or another Notice?."

Thakur, who is an MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Ammendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House.

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

