Owaisi vows to continue protests till suspended BJP leader T Raja is arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that his party will continue to protest till Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh is arrested for expressing hate against Prophet Muhammad.

"BJP and their MLA T Raja Singh issued a video expressing their hate against Prophet Muhammad. The prophet lives in the hearts of Muslims...We will continue our protests till this MLA is arrested," said Owaisi.

T Raja Singh had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him after which he was suspended from the party after saying that his remarks were against the party's line.

The Telangana BJP MLA was booked for his comments and later taken into custody. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh was released on Tuesday after 14 ACMM Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith. He was produced before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad by the Police in connection with his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)