Padampur to get new district status within a year: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a major announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said that Padampur will get district status within a year.

The CM made the announcement during his visit to Padampur in Bargarh District.

Addressing the public meeting Chief Minister said "I announced about Padmapur district last December. This must be done within one year."

CM Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated various development projects and distributed financial assistance to Mission Shaktri Self-Help Groups (SHGs).



He said, "Women are present here in large numbers today. They are doing very well in Mission Shakti. Today, 1 crore 23 lakh rupees is being given to them as financial support, I hope you will become good entrepreneurs by using this money."

"During my last visit here, I announced something for Padampur Constituency. Out of that, Paikmal Primary Health Center has been upgraded into Community Health Center. Dhachakra Dam's work has already started. Land for 133/11 KV Substation has been identified. I believe in action, not words," the CM added.

The CM also talked about the promises made by the Union Ministers during the last by-elections.

He said, "You all know that during the last by-elections, Union Ministers from Delhi came to Padmapur. And made many promises about paddy procurement, crop insurance, Railways, GST on Kendu leaf, etc. I pray to Lord Narasingnath to remind the central ministers about their promises made by them."

"I have sanctioned Rs 64 crore for the development of your region. You met me during the last by-election. You have given me a proposal for the development of every Panchayat, every NAC, and every ward. I am happy that this money has been sanctioned based on that proposal. Sanctioning money based on people's proposals is the first in the history of Odisha. I fully believe it will help in the development of the region," CM Patnaik added. (ANI)

