Pak denying use of its airspace to Modi's aircraft is violation of international norms: Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said that Pakistan denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft to use its airspace is a violation of international norms.

Pakistan on Sunday turned down a request from India for the use of its airspace for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Singh told ANI, "Vinashkalay Viprit Buddhi. We will take up the issue with the international civil aviation organisation regarding this. This is a violation of international norms."

India has taken the matter of Pakistan's move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.



According to the sources, overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as prescribed by the ICAO guidelines.

This comes hours after Pakistani media quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister to report that Islamabad has turned down New Delhi's request for the use of its airspace for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to media reports, India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for Prime Minister Modi, who will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29. (ANI)

